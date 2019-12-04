TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A stretch of Provincial Highway 61 along Taiwan’s west coast is the country's most scenic road.

It came out ahead after an online poll to select “Taiwan’s Top 10 Most Scenic Highways” wrapped up a few days ago. It beat out other strong rivals such as the Yuanfeng to Hehuanshan section of Provincial Highway 14, according to a press release posted Wednesday (Dec. 4), on the website of the Directorate General of Highways (DGH).

The poll was conducted by DGH from Nov. 6 to Dec. 1. The Tongxiao section of Provincial Highway 61, from kilometer marks 111k to 121k, comprises the scenic “crescent” section along the coast and the “sunset boulevard.”

It led the poll from the get-go until the end, garnering 34,839 votes in the process, according to the DGH document. The top 10 most scenic highway routes were selected from 30 highways that participated in the poll, collecting a total of 214,080 votes, the document added.

The full list is as follows:

Provincial Highway 61 Bridge at Yongan Fishing Harbor of Provincial Highway 61 Jinlun Bridge of Provincial Highway 9 Bai-Mi Bridge of Provincial Highway 9 Yuanfeng to Hehuanshan section of Provincial Highway 14 Sanwan section of Provincial Highway 3 Jinshan to Shimen section of Provincial Highway 2 Tataka section of Provincial Highway 21 Jiaxian Bridge of Provincial Highway 20 Gangzai to Syuhai section of Provincial Highway 26

The purpose of the poll was to present the results of Taiwan’s efforts to build and maintain its highways, and inspire people to make more trips, according to the agency.

The Bai-Mi Bridge of Provincial Highway 9 (DGH photo)

Bridge at Yongan Fishing Harbor, Provincial Highway 61 (DGH photo)