Taiwan scores high in PISA global educational survey

15-year-old Taiwanese students performed above average in reading, math and science

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/04 16:20
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese students scored above average in all three categories of the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) that examined the scholastic achievements of 15-year-olds in 79 countries and areas.

Taiwan scored 503 in reading, above the average 487. It claimed 17th place, moving up six spots from 2015, when the test was last conducted. The island nation saw the proportion of “high-performing” students grow from 5 percent in 2009, to 11 percent in 2018 in this category, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Also, pupils in Taiwan performed well above average in mathematics and science, the areas long deemed as Taiwan’s strengths. The scores were 531 and 516 respectively, higher than the average 489 and 489.

PISA is a study conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) every three years to gauge middle school students’ educational attainments. The research, which measures problem solving and cognition abilities, serve as a reference for policymakers.

According to MOE, Taiwan set out an educational objective for 2019 that focuses on systematic thinking and active learning. The approach seeks to strengthen the core competencies of students and involves a set of proficiencies required to engage in lifelong learning.
