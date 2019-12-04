  1. Home
NATO leaders gather as infighting roils military alliance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/04 15:26
Leaders of the NATO alliance countries, and its secretary general, join Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, for a gro...
President Donald Trump listens as French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting at Winfield House during the NATO summit, Tuesday, Dec. 3, ...
A supporter of President Donald Trump waves the U.S. flag outside Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Trump and his NATO counterparts ...
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves 10 Downing Street in London after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Tuesda...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, takes her seat with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, behind, befo...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves 10 Downing Street in London after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris John...
Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez is greeted by Deputy Master of The Household Lt Col Anthony Charles Richards as he arrives ahead of the formal r...

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts are gathering as infighting between some of its biggest member countries threatens to undermine the credibility of the military alliance.

The leaders of the 29-member trans-Atlantic organization are meeting Wednesday at a luxury hotel and golf resort in outer London for a half-day session.

They are due to publish a declaration underlining their commitment to NATO on its 70th birthday, and to show that the alliance is adapting to modern threats and potential new adversaries like China.

Trump and President Emmanuel Macron clashed Tuesday over the French leader’s criticism of NATO. Macron says NATO needs “a wake-up call” and he has complained of a lack of U.S. leadership.

The United States is by far the biggest and most influential member of NATO.