In this Nov. 11, 2019 photo, Christian activist Saleem Iqbal talks to The Associated Press regarding Pakistani brides trafficked to China, in Faisalab... In this Nov. 11, 2019 photo, Christian activist Saleem Iqbal talks to The Associated Press regarding Pakistani brides trafficked to China, in Faisalabad, Pakistan. AP has obtained a list, compiled by Pakistani investigators determined to break up trafficking networks, that identifies 629 girls and women from across Pakistan who were sold as brides to Chinese men and taken to China. The government has sought to curtail investigations, putting “immense pressure” on officials from the Federal Investigation Agency pursuing trafficking networks, said Iqbal, who has helped parents rescue several young girls from China and prevented others from being sent there. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A government list shows 629 Pakistani girls from across the country have been sold as brides to China, most between 2018 and early 2019.

The list — obtained by The Associated Press — was compiled by Pakistani investigators determined to break up trafficking networks.

But in recent months, their aggressive drive has ground to a halt, and officials with knowledge of the investigations say that is because of pressure from the Pakistani government fearful of hurting ties with China.

But the biggest case against traffickers has fallen apart.

In October, a court in Faisalabad acquitted 31 Chinese nationals charged in connection with trafficking. Several of the women who had initially been interviewed by police refused to testify because they were either threatened or bribed into silence.