APEC Automotive Dialogue opens in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Asia-Pacific dialogue about the automobile industry opened on Wednesday (Dec. 4) in Taipei, with more than 100 officials and business representatives from across the region taking part in the two-day forum.

This is the first time for Taiwan to host the APEC Automotive Dialogue, an annual forum for APEC member economy officials and senior industry representatives to work together and map out strategies. The aim is to increase integration and develop Asia’s automotive sector.

Discussion this year is expected to focus on the latest developments in the automotive industry among APEC member economies. Participants will also discuss policies and standards that apply to the car manufacturing sector.

With both the private and public sectors putting more emphasis on autonomous vehicles in recent years, APEC has been seeking to establish principles that will facilitate the development of self-driving technologies, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) in a statement. At the same time, road safety and economic growth must be guaranteed, it said.

The forum includes officials and business representatives from more than 10 countries, including the U.S., Japan, Canada, Thailand, Philippines, and Mexico, according to MOEA. Participants will also visit the Taiwan CAR Lab, a 1.75-hectare test facility for autonomous vehicles in Tainan.

As an APEC member, Taiwan has contributed to the community in part through hosting events, said the MOEA. It added this could potentially help Taiwan’s automobile businesses forge cooperation or expand overseas markets.