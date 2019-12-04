  1. Home
Taiwan seeks smart tech partnerships with Saudi Arabia

TAITRA visits oil rich kingdom to discuss self-driving cars and energy storage

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/04 12:20
Taiwan delegation visits Saudi Arabia

Taiwan delegation visits Saudi Arabia (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Representatives from the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Dec. 3) to pursue business collaborations in smart technology.

The Taiwan delegation, led by TAITRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳), visited King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Al Salem Johnson Controls, a global leader in diversified technology. The aim was to establish friendships and lay a foundation for potential partnerships, reported CNA.

TAITRA emphasized that KAUST was a significant player in developing Saudi Arabia's smart industry, as well as several national-level construction projects. Sulaiman M. Althunayan, KAUST Vice President of Government Affairs, said that Taiwan could utilize its smart products, such as self-driving cars, energy storage equipment, automated drones, electronic gate systems, and security monitoring programs, as gateways into the Saudi Arabian market.

During a talk at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, TAITRA representatives encouraged the Saudi Arabian business community to expand policies on smart city developments. The organization expressed its gratitude for TAITRA's offers and asked for further interactions and business conferences with Taiwan's enterprises.
TAITRA
Saudi Arabia
smart technology
self-driving cars

