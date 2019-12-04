  1. Home
Airbnb giving away 5,000 smoke alarms to Taiwan hosts

Measure intended to protect hosts, guests and boost its appeal as reliable lodging provider

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/04 11:58
(Airbnb Taiwan image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Online lodging booking service provider Airbnb announced on Wednesday (Dec. 4) it will work with e-commerce giant PChome to improve accommodation safety in Taiwan.

As such, Airbnb will provide free carbon monoxide alarms to hosts that have not yet installed such devices. The company will buy 5,000 alarms for eligible hosts by 2021, reported UDN.

In addition, Airbnb is holding workshops to inform lodging providers about fire safety. Hosts are also encouraged to regularly update information on their safety equipment on the website, in order to woo guests.

Airbnb has distributed more than 30,000 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to hosts around the world since 2014. Disclosure of safety information is a key factor for potential guests when choosing accommodation, the company believes.

Last month, Airbnb delivered the results of a survey to Taiwan authorities, calling for institutions to address diversified accommodation needs. It also proposed five principles for the government to consider when drafting regulations, including: Clear industry guidelines, various standards for providers of different natures, attainable safety requirements, accountability mechanism, and an easy registration system, wrote Business Next.
