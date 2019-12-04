Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) slam dunks over New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New... Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) slam dunks over New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 15 of his 33 points in the third quarter and grabbed 18 rebounds in just 28 minutes to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 118-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Doncic shot 9 of 18 from the field, making five 3-pointers, and hit 10 of 13 free throws to lead the Mavericks to their eighth victory in the last nine games.

Doncic had 12 points the first quarter and then broke open a three-point game by scoring 15 of the Mavericks’ 25 points in the final 9:18 of the third, when Dallas built a 84-75 lead. Two of Doncic’s jumpers came from at least 25 feet with no defender in his face.

Dallas led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter and coasted home.

Seth Curry added 19 points off the bench for the Mavericks, and Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber each had 12.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for New Orleans, which lost its sixth consecutive game.

Doncic had 18 points and eight rebounds to spark the Mavericks to a 59-53 halftime lead. The Mavs overcame a sloppy offensive start in which they committed five turnovers in the first 3:44 and also misfired on 23 of their first 29 shots.

The Pelicans scored the first 11 points of the second quarter to take a 35-24 lead, but Dallas responded with a 27-11 run, getting most of its firepower from the bench. Backup point guard J.J. Barea nailed back-to-back 3-pointers and added a driving bank shot to lead the surge.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis was in foul trouble most of the game, playing just 18 minutes and scoring just seven points. … Doncic was chosen the Western Conference player of the month for November, and coach Rick Carlisle said it was richly deserved. “He’s been great really from the start of the entire season,” Carlisle said. “It’s really cool. The guy’s fun to watch, and he’s a great competitor.” … The Mavericks won just nine road games all last season but are 8-2 away from home this season. … Carlisle said Justin Jackson’s improved play is in part due to his summer work, when he put on 15 pounds of muscle. “He’s a guy that gives us a lot of versatility.”

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball was 2 of 10 from 3-point range. … Coach Alvin Gentry is trying to solve his team’s end-of-game woes. “We have a tendency to fall off, especially in the last six minutes of the game. It’s almost as if we play isolation basketball. We’ve got to get away from that.” … Gentry marveled at Doncic’s wise-beyond-his-years game. “He’s been doing this since he was 15 years old. He’s been playing with grown men. He was European player of the year when he was 18.”

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Minnesota on Wednesday.

Pelicans: Host Phoenix on Thursday.

