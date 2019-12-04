  1. Home
  2. Society

Eastern Taiwan's revamped Suhua Highway to open in January

Safer and faster road to open prior to Lunar New Year, bus fares for route announced

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/04 10:37
(Suhua Improvement Project Office photo)

(Suhua Improvement Project Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Connecting the two beautiful cities of Yilan and Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the revamped Suhua Highway is slated to open before Lunar New Year, while intercity bus operators revealed their bus fares for the route on Tuesday (Dec. 3).

The Suhua Highway Mountainous Section Improvement Project began in 2011 and reportedly costs NT$55.17 billion (US$1.81 billion). The aim was to straighten out and bypass high-risk sections of the highway, which is part of Provincial Highway 9, which stretches from Taipei City to Pingtung County.

Upon completion in January 2020, the length of the route will be reduced from 77 km to 53 km. This means the journey will be shortened by 45 minutes, allowing a safer and faster road home.

Additionally, United Bus announced its proposed bus fares for travel between Taipei's Nangang station and Hualien on the highway. These are: NT$320 (US$10.48) for an adult and NT$210 (US$6.88) for seniors aged over 65, or children aged under 6.

The bus operator said a special promotion price of NT$210 is available for all passengers during the first month of the highway opening. Meanwhile, Taipei Bus Co. and Capital Bus revealed slightly higher bus fares for the same journey, at NT$323 and NT$350, respectively.
Suhua highway

RELATED ARTICLES

Truck tires smash a hole in bus with 43 passengers on Taiwan road
Truck tires smash a hole in bus with 43 passengers on Taiwan road
2019/09/28 17:26
Foreign woman saved off Taiwan cliff after 17-hour standoff
Foreign woman saved off Taiwan cliff after 17-hour standoff
2019/07/11 14:02
First section of improved Suhua Highway opens to buses
First section of improved Suhua Highway opens to buses
2018/05/08 09:52
Linking up Taiwan's east coast tunnels on Suhua Highway Project
Linking up Taiwan's east coast tunnels on Suhua Highway Project
2018/05/07 10:07
Buses to hit the road on Suhua Highway after 36-year hiatus
Buses to hit the road on Suhua Highway after 36-year hiatus
2018/05/02 17:11