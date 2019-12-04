TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Connecting the two beautiful cities of Yilan and Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the revamped Suhua Highway is slated to open before Lunar New Year, while intercity bus operators revealed their bus fares for the route on Tuesday (Dec. 3).

The Suhua Highway Mountainous Section Improvement Project began in 2011 and reportedly costs NT$55.17 billion (US$1.81 billion). The aim was to straighten out and bypass high-risk sections of the highway, which is part of Provincial Highway 9, which stretches from Taipei City to Pingtung County.

Upon completion in January 2020, the length of the route will be reduced from 77 km to 53 km. This means the journey will be shortened by 45 minutes, allowing a safer and faster road home.

Additionally, United Bus announced its proposed bus fares for travel between Taipei's Nangang station and Hualien on the highway. These are: NT$320 (US$10.48) for an adult and NT$210 (US$6.88) for seniors aged over 65, or children aged under 6.

The bus operator said a special promotion price of NT$210 is available for all passengers during the first month of the highway opening. Meanwhile, Taipei Bus Co. and Capital Bus revealed slightly higher bus fares for the same journey, at NT$323 and NT$350, respectively.