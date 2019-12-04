Foxconn's Terry Gou to meet Trump

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) revealed on Tuesday (Dec. 3) he was visiting the United States to attend a White House Christmas party and may meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Gou made the announcement in an impromptu press conference at Taipei Songshan Airport before his departure, reported CNA. The Christmas party, to which he was also invited last year, takes place on Dec. 5.

Gou said he would attend wearing a cap featuring Taiwanese and U.S. flags. He would discuss Foxconn’s investment in Wisconsin and the impact of the protracted U.S.-China trade war with Trump if he gets the chance, the business tycoon said.

The 10-day trip will include two meetings with high-tech officials from the White House, visits to tech start-ups in San Jose and Los Angeles in California, and a Christmas party for employees at the company's Wisconsin site, said Gou.

The billionaire, who stepped down as the chairman of Foxconn this year, talked up his relationship with Trump during his bid for the presidency, which he dropped in September. Trump took part in a groundbreaking event for a Foxconn factory in June 2018 to show his support for the project to revive American manufacturing, but there are doubts about delivering on the number of jobs promised, reported The Straits Times.

The biggest hurdle for implementation of the investment is labor shortages, CNA quoted Gou as saying. He said finding workers has proven difficult, and factory construction has stalled due to unexpected bad weather.