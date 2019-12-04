South Korean actor Cha In-ha dead at age 27

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead on Tuesday (Dec. 3), making him the third South Korean star to die within the past two months.

On Tuesday evening, Cha's talent agency, Fantagio, announced the 27-year-old actor had been found dead in his Seoul home by his agent. In the statement, the agency wrote that it was "filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe."

Cha (real name Lee Jae-ho) was part of an acting group set up by his agency called Surprise U. Cha was a relative newcomer to the acting scene having made his debut in a 2017 film called, "You, Deep Inside of Me," followed by a role in the TV drama, "Love with Flaws," this year.

No suicide note has yet been found and the agency is urging the public to refrain from spreading rumors. A low-key funeral is being planned by the family of the young actor.

Cha's death comes close on the heels of apparent suicides by 25-year-old South Korean pop star and actress Sulli on Oct. 14, and 28-year-old K-pop star Goo Hara on Nov. 24. The deaths of the two starlets have highlighted the pressures that South Korean celebrities have been placed under in the cutthroat K-pop industry.