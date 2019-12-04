Julian LeBaron, left, walks with Adrian LeBaron before a protest against the first year in office of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, i... Julian LeBaron, left, walks with Adrian LeBaron before a protest against the first year in office of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The men joined a protest on Mexico City's Reforma avenue to expressed anger and frustration over increasingly appalling incidents of violence, a stagnant economy and deepening political divisions in the country. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Relatives of nine U.S. dual citizens slaughtered in northern Mexico last month say President Andrés Manuel López Obrador prayed with them for the safety of the country and pledged to visit the region.

Julian LeBaron said Tuesday that during the Monday meeting at Mexico City’s National Palace, the president and his Cabinet assured him that “at least four” suspects have been detained in the Nov. 4 killings.

Three young mothers and six children were killed in the attack near the border of the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua. Officials have said a drug cartel is suspected in the attack.

LeBaron said officials have confirmed to them that the killers filmed the attack themselves and set fire to an SUV in which one mother and her four children died.