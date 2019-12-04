1 dead in gas explosion in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say one person has been killed by a natural gas explosion at an apartment building in the country’s southwest.

The Emergencies Ministry said the victim’s body was found under the debris of the four-story apartment building in Yakovlevo near the city of Belgorod.

The ministry said six other people were hospitalized with injuries after Tuesday’s explosion.

Gas explosions occur frequently in Russia, usually linked to poor maintenance and the neglect of safety rules.