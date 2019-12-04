FILE - In this May 7, 2019 file photo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the keynote address of the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif... FILE - In this May 7, 2019 file photo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the keynote address of the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet. Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018, file photo Google CEO Sundar Pichai appears before the House Judiciary Committee to be questioned about the company's pr... FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018, file photo Google CEO Sundar Pichai appears before the House Judiciary Committee to be questioned about the company's privacy security and data collection, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet. Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE- In this March 12, 2016, file photo Google co-founder Sergey Brin speaks during a press conference after finishing the third match of the Google ... FILE- In this March 12, 2016, file photo Google co-founder Sergey Brin speaks during a press conference after finishing the third match of the Google DeepMind Challenge Match in Seoul, South Korea. Google co-founders Larry Page and Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet. Page, who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet, will remain on the board of the company. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo Alphabet CEO Larry Page speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Google co-founders Larry Page an... FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo Alphabet CEO Larry Page speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet. Page who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet, will remain on the board of the company (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2008, file photo Google co-founders Sergey Brin, left, and Larry Page talk about the new Google Browser, "Chrome," during a ne... FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2008, file photo Google co-founders Sergey Brin, left, and Larry Page talk about the new Google Browser, "Chrome," during a news conference at Google Inc. headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Page and Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet. Page, who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet, will remain on the board of the company. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet.

Sundar Pichai, who has been leading Google as CEO for more than four years, will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet. The president’s role is not being filled.

Page was Alphabet’s CEO, while Brin was its president. Both have been noticeably absent from Google events in the past year. Both stopped making appearances at the weekly question-and-answer sessions with employees, and Page didn't attend this summer's Alphabet shareholders meeting even though he was still in the CEO role.

Alphabet has been positioning Pichai as the de facto leader for quite some time — making him the top executive voice at shareholders meetings, on earnings call and as a spokesman at congressional hearings.

Page and Brin announced the news in a blog post Tuesday, saying the company has "evolved and matured" in the two decades since its founding.

"Today, in 2019, if the company was a person, it would be a young adult of 21 and it would be time to leave the roost," they said.

Both founders promised they plan to stay actively involved as board members and shareholders, and lauded Pichai for his leadership of the company.

The pair still hold more than 50% voting shares of Alphabet. According to an Alphabet SEC filing in April, Page holds 42.9% of the company's Class B shares and 26.1% of its voting power. Brin holds 41.3% of the Class B shares and 25.2% of the voting power.

Google has nearly doubled its headcount since Pichai took over as chief executive, growing from a company of 59,000 employees to 114,000 now.

Google's stock increased less than 1% in after-hours trading after the news was announced.

Page and Brin started the search giant in 1998 in Silicon Valley.

Brin and Page met as Stanford University graduate students in 1995 and started the company soon after. What started as a way to catalog the growing internet has now become one of the most powerful companies in the world. Google dominates online search and digital advertising. It's hard to make it through a whole day without using one of Google's services — ranging from online tools to email, cloud computing systems, phones and smart speaker hardware.

Page dropped out of graduate school at Stanford to start Google and doesn't have a business degree. He took over as CEO in 2011, replacing Eric Schmidt.

He grew up in Michigan, where his late father, Carl, was a computer scientist and pioneer in artificial intelligence, and his mother taught computer programming. Page began working on personal computers when he was just 6 years old in 1979, when home computers were a rarity. The geeky impulses carried into his adulthood, leading him to once build an inkjet printer out of Legos.

___

AP Technology Writers Mae Anderson in New York and Barbara Ortutay in San Francisco contributed to this story.