California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter reaches to open the door to federal court Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in San Diego. Hunter said in a TV interview ... California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter reaches to open the door to federal court Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in San Diego. Hunter said in a TV interview that aired Monday he plans to plead guilty to the misuse of campaign funds at a federal court hearing Tuesday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, walks towards federal court in front of his father, former Rep. Duncan L. Hunter, left, Tuesday, Dec... California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, walks towards federal court in front of his father, former Rep. Duncan L. Hunter, left, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in San Diego. Hunter said in a TV interview that aired Monday he plans to plead guilty to the misuse of campaign funds at a federal court hearing Tuesday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, walks towards federal court Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in San Diego. Hunter said in a TV interview that ... California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, walks towards federal court Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in San Diego. Hunter said in a TV interview that aired Monday he plans to plead guilty to the misuse of campaign funds at a federal court hearing Tuesday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter’s guilty plea to misusing campaign money (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

California Rep. Duncan Hunter faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to misusing campaign money.

Hunter, 42, changed his not guilty plea in federal court in San Diego Tuesday.

He gave a brief statement outside court saying he failed to properly monitor campaign funds.

He had denied wrong doing for more than a year. He claimed he was the victim of a political witch hunt by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say he and his wife misspent more than $250,000 in campaign money. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year and had agreed to testify against her husband.

___

10:10 a.m.

California Rep. Duncan Hunter has pleaded guilty to misusing campaign money in a dramatic reversal that paves the way for the six-term Republican to quit.

Hunter, 42, changed his not guilty plea in federal court in San Diego Tuesday.

He had denied wrong doing for more than a year. He claimed he was the victim of a political witch hunt by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say he and his wife misspent more than $250,000 in campaign money. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year and had agreed to testify against her husband.

Hunter told KUSI television in San Diego he decided to change his plea because a trial would be rough on his children.

He is the second Republican congressman to plead guilty to federal charges this year.

___

9:49 p.m.

California Rep. Duncan Hunter is planning to plead guilty to the misuse of campaign funds and prepare to leave his congressional seat.

Hunter says he will change his not guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in San Diego.

The six-term Republican claimed for more than a year that he was the victim of a political witch hunt by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say he and his wife misspent more than $250,000 in campaign money. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year and had agreed to testify against her husband.

Hunter told KUSI television in San Diego he is changing his plea to protect his children.

He will be the second Republican congressman to pleaded guilty to federal charges this year.