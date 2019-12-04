BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Representatives from over a dozen nations that are signatories to a Cold War-era defense treaty for the Americas are meeting to discuss ways to put additional pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Colombian President Iván Duque kicked off the meeting with members of the 1947 Rio Treaty in Bogota Tuesday by urging nations to consider economic sanctions against close allies of the Maduro government.

He added that there is “no invitation for the use of force.”

The treaty instructs the 19 signatory nations to consider a threat against any one of them to be a danger to all. The accord permits a joint military response, though Rio Treaty members have widely discarded that option.

Duque reiterated his assertion that Venezuela is providing shelter to Colombian rebels.