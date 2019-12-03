All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 27 19 3 5 43 99 65 Florida 26 13 8 5 31 94 93 Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83 Toronto 28 13 11 4 30 93 92 Montreal 27 11 10 6 28 89 96 Tampa Bay 24 12 9 3 27 88 79 Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84 Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83 N.Y. Islanders 25 18 5 2 38 75 59 Philadelphia 27 15 7 5 35 85 78 Carolina 27 16 10 1 33 88 76 Pittsburgh 27 14 9 4 32 93 78 N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87 Columbus 26 11 11 4 26 66 80 New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 66 97 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 29 18 5 6 42 90 75 Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 97 75 Winnipeg 27 16 10 1 33 77 76 Dallas 28 15 10 3 33 75 68 Nashville 26 12 10 4 28 87 85 Minnesota 27 12 11 4 28 79 86 Chicago 27 10 12 5 25 74 85 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84 Arizona 28 15 9 4 34 78 67 Vegas 29 14 11 4 32 87 82 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 82 91 Vancouver 28 13 11 4 30 92 84 Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86 Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84 Los Angeles 28 11 15 2 24 72 93

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.