PARIS (AP) — The French league game between Monaco and leader Paris Saint-Germain that was canceled last weekend because of bad weather was rescheduled to Jan. 15.

PSG’s trip to the Principality, initially planned last Sunday, was called off after torrential rain pounded the region and France’s Mediterranean Coast. Six people, including three emergency workers, have died in the severe flooding.

With one match in hand, PSG has a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille in the standings before this week’s games.

Monaco is lagging 15 points behind PSG.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports