SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian military says Pakistani soldiers have fired at about a dozen border posts in civilian areas along the highly militarized frontier in divided Kashmir, leaving two civilians dead and seven others injured.

Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand says Pakistani soldiers fired mortars and small arms at the posts in Poonch sector along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Anand says Indian soldiers “retaliated effectively.” He called it an “unprovoked” violation of the 2003 cease-fire between Indian and Pakistan.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.