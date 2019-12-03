Doctors say 15 killed in Sudan factory fire

CAIRO (AP) — The Sudanese doctors union says 15 people have died in a huge explosion at a tile factory in the capital of Khartoum.

The Sudanese Doctors Committee said the blaze on Tuesday injured dozens more, several critically, who are being treated for burns in local hospitals.

Footage circulated online showing an explosion launch a ball of fire into the sky, sending workers scrambling for cover. Huge plumes of dense black smoke billowed above the plant.

Sudan has suffered from various industrial accidents in recent months, raising concerns about the adequacy of health and safety regulations. Earlier this year, a fire caused partial damage to the presidential palace in Khartoum.