U.S. House prepares to vote on Xinjiang bill

A prison in the Chinese region of Xinjiang. A prison in the Chinese region of Xinjiang. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States House of Representatives was preparing to vote about its version of a bill about the repression of Uighurs in the Chinese region of Xinjiang Tuesday (December 3).

The Senate unanimously approved its own version last September, but the House also includes requirements of the president to sanction responsible Chinese government officials and restricts the exports of data-gathering devices, the Bloomberg news agency reported.

Members of Congress are hoping to design a joint version of the bill which could be passed before the end of the year.

The House vote comes as China is striking back against President Donald Trump’s signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. The communist country announced a ban on visits by U.S. Navy warships to Hong Kong and sanctions against human rights organizations.

The passage of the Xinjiang bill might lead to more measures by China, Bloomberg reported. Beijing might impose visa restrictions on U.S. officials, and bar U.S. diplomatic passport holders from Xinjiang altogether.

China was also reportedly planning to publish a list of “unreliable entities” which might lead to sanctions against U.S. companies as the December 15 deadline for a new round of U.S. tariffs against Chinese products approaches, according to Bloomberg.

