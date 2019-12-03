  1. Home
Taiwan's vice president greets third largest semiconductor producer

Chen Chien-jen meets with Lam Research, says investing in Taiwan a smart move

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/03 17:14
Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) welcomed representatives from Lam Research Corporation to the Presidential Office Building on Tuesday (Dec. 3) and encouraged the semiconductor powerhouse to invest more in Taiwan.

During his welcoming address to the company officials, including Senior Vice President Kevin Jennings, Chen said Lam Research had established subsidiaries in Taiwan since 1994 and had been a critical piece of the Taiwan economy puzzle. He added that Lam Research was the third largest producer of semiconductor processing equipment in the world and had a great reputation in the industry.

The U.S. enterprise invested more than NT$1 billion in its Asia-Pacific Training Center in Taiwan, Chen explained, and provided educational apprenticeships for students from National Taiwan University and Chiao Tung University. He also praised the company for recognizing Taiwan's potential long before other semiconductor companies, reported CNA.

Chen said the Taiwan government had combined semiconductor technology to actively pursue development in areas such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), Internet of Things (IoT), and self-driving cars. He promised that raising investments in Taiwan would be a clever decision and create a win-win situation for both parties, reported Liberty Times.
Chen Chien-jen
semiconductor
Lam Research

