Taiwan expects a mild winter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan can expect a relatively mild winter over the coming three months with normal average rainfall, the Central Weather Bureau said Tuesday (December 3).

Based on the study of weather during the past 100 years, Taiwan’s winters were getting shorter and the summers longer, but that did not mean that cold fronts would become a thing of the past, according to forecasters.

The coming winter period, from December 2019 until the end of February 2020, will see temperatures on the warmer side of average, with highs around 20 degrees Celsius each month.

The prediction was mainly based on the relatively mild temperature of the waters surrounding Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported.

Looking at each month separately, average temperatures on the island range from 17.3 to 21.3 degrees in December, from 15.7 to 19.8 degrees in January, and from 16 to 21 degrees Celsius in February.

While the coming winter would see the mercury remain on the higher side of those values, forecasters cautioned that strong cold fronts would still arrive on the island.

Since the first half of December was likely to see the first of those fronts, the Central Weather Bureau said it wanted to remind families using gas-powered water heaters to be careful and keep their homes well ventilated, CNA reported.

