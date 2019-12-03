  1. Home
Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys rice ball for NT$27, pockets NT$10 million

Taipei FamilyMart customer buys tuna rice ball for NT$27, wins NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery special prize

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/03 15:22
Woman holding rice balls. (Photo from 7-Eleven)

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A lucky FamilyMart customer who bought a rice ball for a mere NT$27 (US$0.88), won the NT$10 million special prize in the September-October issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

Only seven people won the NT$10 million special prize in the September-October issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery, a record low in the history of the lottery, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). However, this was offset by the fact that a record number of 18 people won the NT$2 million grand prize this time around.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 41482012. The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 58837976.

The customer who spent the least and won the most in this draw was a customer who won the special prize after spending only NT$27 on a tuna rice ball at the FamilyMart Fulin Branch in Taipei City, according to the MOF. Another winner of the special prize spent only NT$43 on a rice ball and drink at a 7-Eleven in Taipei's Wanhua District.

A PX Mart customer in Taichung's West District purchased organic brown rice, I-Mei whole fat fresh milk, and Kellog's Coco Chex for NT$769 and won NT$10 million.

As for the grand prize winners, one won who got the most for their money was a 7-Eleven customer in New Taipei City's Xizhi District, who spent only NT$10 on milk tea. A 7-Eleven customer in Taipei City's Zhongzheng District spent only NT$63 on coffee and yogurt and came away with NT$2 million.

Another coffee lover was rewarded with the grand prize after purchasing NT$93 worth of coffee at a 7-Eleven in Hsinchu's Xiangshan District. A lucky winner at a 7-Eleven in New Taipei City's Banqiao District had spent NT$395 on household goods.

A FamilyMart customer in Taipei's Da'an District got lucky and won the grand prize after they spent NT$109 on snacks. Another lucky winner had purchased a bar of Tappl Milk Chocolate NT$174 at a FamilYMart in New Taipei City's Banqiao District.

The winning numbers for the first prize are 20379435, 47430762, and 36193504. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Those who have the last seven digits right can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300); if they have the final six digits in the right order, they will receive NT$10,000 (US$329); and if the last five digits are the same, the prize is NT$4,000. With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000, and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are three numbers this time around: 693, 043, and 425. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching one of these three-digit numbers will garner an NT$200 prize.

This issue of invoices also includes an additional NT$400,000 worth of NT$500 e-receipt prizes. Those who requested e-receipts can redeem their awards using the mobile app dubbed "uniform lottery redemption service."
receipt lottery
receipt lottery winners
receipt lottery winning numbers
uniform invoice lottery
uniform invoice
Taiwan receipt lottery
lottery
Taiwan lottery

