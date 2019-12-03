TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A lucky FamilyMart customer who bought a rice ball for a mere NT$27 (US$0.88), won the NT$10 million special prize in the September-October issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

Only seven people won the NT$10 million special prize in the September-October issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery, a record low in the history of the lottery, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). However, this was offset by the fact that a record number of 18 people won the NT$2 million grand prize this time around.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 41482012. The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 58837976.

The customer who spent the least and won the most in this draw was a customer who won the special prize after spending only NT$27 on a tuna rice ball at the FamilyMart Fulin Branch in Taipei City, according to the MOF. Another winner of the special prize spent only NT$43 on a rice ball and drink at a 7-Eleven in Taipei's Wanhua District.

A PX Mart customer in Taichung's West District purchased organic brown rice, I-Mei whole fat fresh milk, and Kellog's Coco Chex for NT$769 and won NT$10 million.

As for the grand prize winners, one won who got the most for their money was a 7-Eleven customer in New Taipei City's Xizhi District, who spent only NT$10 on milk tea. A 7-Eleven customer in Taipei City's Zhongzheng District spent only NT$63 on coffee and yogurt and came away with NT$2 million.

Another coffee lover was rewarded with the grand prize after purchasing NT$93 worth of coffee at a 7-Eleven in Hsinchu's Xiangshan District. A lucky winner at a 7-Eleven in New Taipei City's Banqiao District had spent NT$395 on household goods.

A FamilyMart customer in Taipei's Da'an District got lucky and won the grand prize after they spent NT$109 on snacks. Another lucky winner had purchased a bar of Tappl Milk Chocolate NT$174 at a FamilYMart in New Taipei City's Banqiao District.

The winning numbers for the first prize are 20379435, 47430762, and 36193504. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Those who have the last seven digits right can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300); if they have the final six digits in the right order, they will receive NT$10,000 (US$329); and if the last five digits are the same, the prize is NT$4,000. With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000, and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are three numbers this time around: 693, 043, and 425. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching one of these three-digit numbers will garner an NT$200 prize.

This issue of invoices also includes an additional NT$400,000 worth of NT$500 e-receipt prizes. Those who requested e-receipts can redeem their awards using the mobile app dubbed "uniform lottery redemption service."