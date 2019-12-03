TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A collection of Taiwanese landscape-themed train tickets has received a Red Dot Award in the category of Brands and Communication Design.

The winning work, “Formosa, Rivers/Mountains/Birds," was designed by four students from the Department of Visual Communication Design at Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology. It was inspired by Formosa Express, a train touted as providing travelers with luxury sightseeing experiences around the island.

The collection features three themes, each comprising eight tickets. The picturesque scenery depicting mountains, rivers, and bird species endemic to Taiwan is vividly illustrated on the tickets, with a view to making a lasting impression on visitors, according to the design team, Chuandao Tourism.

In addition, the team designed a metal luggage tag that was used to encase the Formosa-themed rail pass. The product is meant to serve as a souvenir that will evoke the memories of the trip and “emotionally connect riders with local culture,” said the designers.

The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious international design award founded by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany. The 2019 edition of the award saw the participation 8,697 entries from 48 countries.

"Formosa, Rivers/Mountains/Birds" train tickets. (Chuandao Tourism FB photos)