  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan scenery-themed train tickets win Red Dot Award

Tickets spotlight natural beauty of Taiwan's mountains, rivers, native birds

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/03 15:10
Formosa, Rivers/Mountains/Birds rail pass. (Chuandao Tourism FB photo)

Formosa, Rivers/Mountains/Birds rail pass. (Chuandao Tourism FB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A collection of Taiwanese landscape-themed train tickets has received a Red Dot Award in the category of Brands and Communication Design.

The winning work, “Formosa, Rivers/Mountains/Birds," was designed by four students from the Department of Visual Communication Design at Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology. It was inspired by Formosa Express, a train touted as providing travelers with luxury sightseeing experiences around the island.

The collection features three themes, each comprising eight tickets. The picturesque scenery depicting mountains, rivers, and bird species endemic to Taiwan is vividly illustrated on the tickets, with a view to making a lasting impression on visitors, according to the design team, Chuandao Tourism.

In addition, the team designed a metal luggage tag that was used to encase the Formosa-themed rail pass. The product is meant to serve as a souvenir that will evoke the memories of the trip and “emotionally connect riders with local culture,” said the designers.

The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious international design award founded by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany. The 2019 edition of the award saw the participation 8,697 entries from 48 countries.

"Formosa, Rivers/Mountains/Birds" train tickets. (Chuandao Tourism FB photos)
Formosa
Red Dot
Chuandao Tourism

RELATED ARTICLES

Formosa Alliance has ambitions to gain legislative power in Taiwan's 2020 elections
Formosa Alliance has ambitions to gain legislative power in Taiwan's 2020 elections
2019/11/22 15:18
Taiwan's president meets with Danish parliament representative
Taiwan's president meets with Danish parliament representative
2019/10/17 15:13
European political leaders form Formosa Club to support Taiwan
European political leaders form Formosa Club to support Taiwan
2019/10/17 11:18
Annette Lu to hold campaign event in front of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan
Annette Lu to hold campaign event in front of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan
2019/10/14 15:06
Formosa Alliance calls for Taiwanese voters to ditch Tsai, embrace Annette Lu
Formosa Alliance calls for Taiwanese voters to ditch Tsai, embrace Annette Lu
2019/10/14 12:51