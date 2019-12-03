TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heated debates broke out on social media Sunday (Dec. 1) after a Chinese internet user bashed Lady Gaga for her continued support for the Hong Kong protesters and Taiwan independence.

A Weibo user with the account name "LadyGagaChinaOfficial" claimed that she had been a Lady Gaga fan for eight years and had decided to stick with her idol even after the American superstar visited the Dalai Lama in 2016. However, the netizen pointed out that Lady Gaga is now following a Hong Kong activist on Twitter, saying she could no longer lie to herself about Gaga's "wrongdoings," reported Liberty Times.

The user proceeded to list all of Gaga's controversial stances on Chinese-related topics, including meeting with the Dalai Lama three times and labeling Taiwan as a country on her official website. She urged other Chinese to boycott the singer, saying no idols should come before China's national interests.

Thousands of Chinese netizens have since vowed to "unfollow" the pop singer, though some are still convinced that the pro-Hong Kong Twitter user in question had paid Lady Gaga's to follow her. The Chinese government previously banned the unconventional songwriter and actress for her association with the Dalai Lama, giving the same treatment to Hollywood celebrities Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford and U.S. rock band Maroon 5.