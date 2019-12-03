All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 27 19 3 5 43 99 65 11-0-4 8-3-1 7-2-3 Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83 8-2-4 11-2-1 3-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 25 18 5 2 38 75 59 11-2-1 7-3-1 6-2-1 Philadelphia 27 15 7 5 35 85 78 8-1-4 7-6-1 6-2-2 Carolina 27 16 10 1 33 88 76 8-5-0 8-5-1 2-6-1 Pittsburgh 27 14 9 4 32 93 78 10-3-2 4-6-2 4-2-3 Florida 26 13 8 5 31 94 93 7-3-2 6-5-3 3-2-1 Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83 8-3-3 5-7-2 6-4-1 Toronto 28 13 11 4 30 93 92 7-3-4 6-8-0 5-5-1 N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87 8-5-2 5-5-1 5-2-0 Montreal 27 11 10 6 28 89 96 6-6-3 5-4-3 3-4-2 Tampa Bay 24 12 9 3 27 88 79 6-4-1 6-5-2 7-2-0 Columbus 26 11 11 4 26 66 80 8-6-1 3-5-3 3-4-1 Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84 7-5-0 4-10-1 4-4-0 New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 66 97 4-6-4 5-7-0 3-3-1 Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119 4-10-1 3-10-2 2-6-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 28 17 5 6 40 86 75 8-3-3 9-2-3 5-1-1 Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84 7-3-2 10-6-1 7-3-1 Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 97 75 8-3-1 8-5-1 5-4-0 Arizona 28 15 9 4 34 78 67 7-6-1 8-3-3 6-2-3 Winnipeg 27 16 10 1 33 77 76 6-5-1 10-5-0 4-2-0 Dallas 28 15 10 3 33 75 68 9-4-1 6-6-2 5-3-2 Vegas 29 14 11 4 32 87 82 7-5-3 7-6-1 7-3-1 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 82 91 9-6-0 6-6-1 7-5-0 Vancouver 28 13 11 4 30 92 84 5-3-3 8-8-1 4-3-1 Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86 7-3-2 6-9-2 3-5-1 Nashville 26 12 10 4 28 87 85 7-5-3 5-5-1 5-3-0 Minnesota 27 12 11 4 28 79 86 7-1-2 5-10-2 2-6-1 Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82 7-5-2 4-7-2 3-4-1 Chicago 26 10 11 5 25 74 81 7-6-2 3-5-3 2-3-2 Los Angeles 27 11 14 2 24 70 89 9-5-1 2-9-1 4-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, SO

Boston 3, Montreal 1

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Monday's Games

Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.