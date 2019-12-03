|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|27
|19
|3
|5
|43
|99
|65
|11-0-4
|8-3-1
|7-2-3
|Washington
|28
|19
|4
|5
|43
|104
|83
|8-2-4
|11-2-1
|3-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|18
|5
|2
|38
|75
|59
|11-2-1
|7-3-1
|6-2-1
|Philadelphia
|27
|15
|7
|5
|35
|85
|78
|8-1-4
|7-6-1
|6-2-2
|Carolina
|27
|16
|10
|1
|33
|88
|76
|8-5-0
|8-5-1
|2-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|27
|14
|9
|4
|32
|93
|78
|10-3-2
|4-6-2
|4-2-3
|Florida
|26
|13
|8
|5
|31
|94
|93
|7-3-2
|6-5-3
|3-2-1
|Buffalo
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|85
|83
|8-3-3
|5-7-2
|6-4-1
|Toronto
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|93
|92
|7-3-4
|6-8-0
|5-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|84
|87
|8-5-2
|5-5-1
|5-2-0
|Montreal
|27
|11
|10
|6
|28
|89
|96
|6-6-3
|5-4-3
|3-4-2
|Tampa Bay
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|88
|79
|6-4-1
|6-5-2
|7-2-0
|Columbus
|26
|11
|11
|4
|26
|66
|80
|8-6-1
|3-5-3
|3-4-1
|Ottawa
|27
|11
|15
|1
|23
|69
|84
|7-5-0
|4-10-1
|4-4-0
|New Jersey
|26
|9
|13
|4
|22
|66
|97
|4-6-4
|5-7-0
|3-3-1
|Detroit
|30
|7
|20
|3
|17
|63
|119
|4-10-1
|3-10-2
|2-6-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|86
|75
|8-3-3
|9-2-3
|5-1-1
|Edmonton
|29
|17
|9
|3
|37
|91
|84
|7-3-2
|10-6-1
|7-3-1
|Colorado
|26
|16
|8
|2
|34
|97
|75
|8-3-1
|8-5-1
|5-4-0
|Arizona
|28
|15
|9
|4
|34
|78
|67
|7-6-1
|8-3-3
|6-2-3
|Winnipeg
|27
|16
|10
|1
|33
|77
|76
|6-5-1
|10-5-0
|4-2-0
|Dallas
|28
|15
|10
|3
|33
|75
|68
|9-4-1
|6-6-2
|5-3-2
|Vegas
|29
|14
|11
|4
|32
|87
|82
|7-5-3
|7-6-1
|7-3-1
|San Jose
|28
|15
|12
|1
|31
|82
|91
|9-6-0
|6-6-1
|7-5-0
|Vancouver
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|92
|84
|5-3-3
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|Calgary
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|73
|86
|7-3-2
|6-9-2
|3-5-1
|Nashville
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|87
|85
|7-5-3
|5-5-1
|5-3-0
|Minnesota
|27
|12
|11
|4
|28
|79
|86
|7-1-2
|5-10-2
|2-6-1
|Anaheim
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|71
|82
|7-5-2
|4-7-2
|3-4-1
|Chicago
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|74
|81
|7-6-2
|3-5-3
|2-3-2
|Los Angeles
|27
|11
|14
|2
|24
|70
|89
|9-5-1
|2-9-1
|4-7-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, SO
Boston 3, Montreal 1
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2
|Monday's Games
Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.