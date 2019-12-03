TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a cold air mass blows into Taiwan, the western part of the country saw the mercury plunge to 10.3 degrees Celsius this morning (Dec. 3), while rain is in the forecast for the next three days and snow could fall in the mountains by Friday (Dec. 6).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported that early this morning, the lowest temperature recorded on Taiwan's plains was 10.3 degrees Celsius in Nantou County's Zhongliao Township. Due to the effects of the cold wave striking the country, Tainan and areas north saw lows ranging between 12 and 14 degrees, while other areas saw lows hovering between 15 and 16 degrees, according to the CWB.

During the day, northern Taiwan will only see the mercury rise to between 17 and 20 degrees, eastern Taiwan will see highs of 20 to 22 degrees, and southern and central Taiwan will see highs ranging between 24 and 26 degrees. In terms of rainfall, greater Taipei and eastern Taiwan will likely only see sporadic rain, as moisture has diminished, while western Taiwan will see partly cloudy to sunny skies.

According to the CWB, from Wednesday to Friday (Dec. 4 to 6), the continental cold air mass will weaken, and early morning temperatures will rise slightly. However, due to the northward movement of a cloud system to the south of Taiwan, the whole country will see cool temperatures, and the odds of rain will increase.

During this period, the chance of rainfall in northern and eastern Taiwan will increase significantly, with heavy rain possible in northern Taiwan and Yilan. Southern and central Taiwan will see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the week.

As the week goes on, if temperatures remain cool enough and wet conditions persist, there is a high probability of snowfall in mountains higher than 3,000 meters in elevation, particularly on Friday.