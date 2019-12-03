Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with local residents, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Emmetsburg, I... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with local residents, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Audience members listen to Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speak during a bus tour stop at Water's Edge Nature ... Audience members listen to Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speak during a bus tour stop at Water's Edge Nature Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Algona, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took in more than $15 million for his White House run over the past two months, a sum that shows the former vice president’s fundraising operation has rebounded slightly after a lackluster summer.

Biden’s campaign would not say exactly how much he has raised since the end of September.

But with roughly one month left to go before the next reporting deadline, a campaign memo provided to The Associated Press shows he’s already surpassed the $15.6 million he raised across July, August and September.

The improvement comes at a costly juncture in the Democratic contest. Candidates are sprinting to get their message out and mobilize supporters ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses in February.