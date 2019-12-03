SWIFT CURRENT, Saskatchewan (AP) — The Swift Current Broncos of Canada’s Western Hockey League fired head trainer and equipment manager Jamie LeBlanc on Monday, citing “demeaning and derogatory comments, threatening behavior” and unprofessional conduct.

LeBlanc was in his 10th year in the job.

"The decision was made following a recent pattern of demeaning and derogatory comments, threatening behavior and unprofessional conduct that is inconsistent with the values of the Swift Current Broncos organization and the Western Hockey League," the team said.

The move comes after Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters resigned last week amid allegations he directed a racial slur toward a player 10 years ago in the minors and punched and kicked players behind the bench during his time with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Requests for comment sent to the Broncos, the WHL and and LeBlanc by The Canadian Press were not immediately returned.

