New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|264.25
|265.80
|262.95
|263.25
|Down .95
|Jan
|265.00
|266.55
|263.65
|263.95 Down 1.05
|Feb
|264.90
|265.70
|264.40
|264.55 Down 1.05
|Mar
|266.20
|267.90
|264.70
|265.05 Down 1.10
|Apr
|265.75
|266.25
|265.50
|265.55 Down 1.05
|May
|267.40
|268.60
|265.70
|266.05 Down 1.05
|Jun
|266.95
|267.10
|266.40
|266.50
|Down .95
|Jul
|268.95
|268.95
|266.50
|266.90 Down 1.05
|Aug
|267.30 Down 1.00
|Sep
|268.40
|268.75
|267.15
|267.60
|Down .95
|Oct
|268.00
|268.00
|268.00
|268.00
|Down .95
|Nov
|268.35
|Down .95
|Dec
|268.30
|269.40
|268.30
|268.45 Down 1.00
|Jan
|268.90 Down 1.00
|Feb
|269.15 Down 1.00
|Mar
|269.25
|Down .95
|Apr
|269.30
|Down .95
|May
|269.75
|Down .95
|Jun
|270.00
|Down .95
|Jul
|270.15
|Down .95
|Aug
|270.30
|Down .95
|Sep
|270.45
|Down .95
|Oct
|270.55
|Down .95
|Nov
|270.70
|Down .95
|Dec
|270.85
|Down .95
|Mar
|271.15
|Down .95
|May
|271.25
|Down .95
|Jul
|271.40
|Down .95
|Sep
|271.45
|Down .95
|Dec
|271.50
|Down .95
|Mar
|271.60
|Down .95
|May
|271.65
|Down .95
|Jul
|271.70
|Down .95
|Sep
|271.75
|Down .95
|Dec
|273.85
|Down .95
|Mar
|273.90
|Down .95
|May
|273.95
|Down .95
|Jul
|274.00
|Down .95
|Sep
|274.05
|Down .95