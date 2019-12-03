  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/03 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 264.25 265.80 262.95 263.25 Down .95
Jan 265.00 266.55 263.65 263.95 Down 1.05
Feb 264.90 265.70 264.40 264.55 Down 1.05
Mar 266.20 267.90 264.70 265.05 Down 1.10
Apr 265.75 266.25 265.50 265.55 Down 1.05
May 267.40 268.60 265.70 266.05 Down 1.05
Jun 266.95 267.10 266.40 266.50 Down .95
Jul 268.95 268.95 266.50 266.90 Down 1.05
Aug 267.30 Down 1.00
Sep 268.40 268.75 267.15 267.60 Down .95
Oct 268.00 268.00 268.00 268.00 Down .95
Nov 268.35 Down .95
Dec 268.30 269.40 268.30 268.45 Down 1.00
Jan 268.90 Down 1.00
Feb 269.15 Down 1.00
Mar 269.25 Down .95
Apr 269.30 Down .95
May 269.75 Down .95
Jun 270.00 Down .95
Jul 270.15 Down .95
Aug 270.30 Down .95
Sep 270.45 Down .95
Oct 270.55 Down .95
Nov 270.70 Down .95
Dec 270.85 Down .95
Mar 271.15 Down .95
May 271.25 Down .95
Jul 271.40 Down .95
Sep 271.45 Down .95
Dec 271.50 Down .95
Mar 271.60 Down .95
May 271.65 Down .95
Jul 271.70 Down .95
Sep 271.75 Down .95
Dec 273.85 Down .95
Mar 273.90 Down .95
May 273.95 Down .95
Jul 274.00 Down .95
Sep 274.05 Down .95