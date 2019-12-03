BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2544 Down 24 Dec 2600 2604 2590 2604 Down 13 Jan 2544 Down 24 Mar 2564 2583 2529 2544 Down 24 May 2576 2604 2549 2562 Down 26 Jul 2581 2599 2547 2558 Down 26 Sep 2546 2578 2526 2537 Down 25 Dec 2508 2521 2470 2481 Down 25 Mar 2437 2440 2421 2430 Down 25 May 2417 2417 2411 2411 Down 25 Jul 2389 2392 2389 2392 Down 25 Sep 2370 Down 25