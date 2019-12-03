BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2544
|Down
|24
|Dec
|2600
|2604
|2590
|2604
|Down
|13
|Jan
|2544
|Down
|24
|Mar
|2564
|2583
|2529
|2544
|Down
|24
|May
|2576
|2604
|2549
|2562
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2581
|2599
|2547
|2558
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2546
|2578
|2526
|2537
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2508
|2521
|2470
|2481
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2437
|2440
|2421
|2430
|Down
|25
|May
|2417
|2417
|2411
|2411
|Down
|25
|Jul
|2389
|2392
|2389
|2392
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2370
|Down
|25