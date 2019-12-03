BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/12/03 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2544 Down 24
Dec 2600 2604 2590 2604 Down 13
Jan 2544 Down 24
Mar 2564 2583 2529 2544 Down 24
May 2576 2604 2549 2562 Down 26
Jul 2581 2599 2547 2558 Down 26
Sep 2546 2578 2526 2537 Down 25
Dec 2508 2521 2470 2481 Down 25
Mar 2437 2440 2421 2430 Down 25
May 2417 2417 2411 2411 Down 25
Jul 2389 2392 2389 2392 Down 25
Sep 2370 Down 25