ROME (AP) — The Italian swimming federation says the 2022 European Championships have been awarded to Rome.

The event will be held from Aug. 11-21.

Most of the disciplines will be contested at the Foro Italico, as they were for the 2009 worlds.

High diving, which will make its European Championship debut in 2022, could be held in a temporary 11-story facility near Vatican City, while open water swimming would be at Ostia, Rome’s seaside.

Kazan, Russia; and Munich were the other candidates.

The Italian federation says the event could be linked with the multi-sport European Championships to be held in Munich during the same period.

