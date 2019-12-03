NEW YORK (AP) — The capacity of the New York Philharmonic's much-maligned concert hall at Lincoln Center will be reduced by more than 500 seats as part of a $550 million renovation that will cause the orchestra to relocate during part of the 2023-24 season.

Geffen Hall's reconstruction is slated for completion by March 2024, and $350 million in funding has been raised, the Philharmonic and Lincoln Center said Monday.

Much of the hall's third tier will be eliminated, the rows in the orchestra cut from 43 to 33 and the auditorium floor rake increased. The stage will be moved forward 25 feet, allowing seven rows of seating behind the orchestra, part of the changes that will reduce capacity from 2,738 to under 2,200. The distance from the last row of the orchestra to the stage will drop from 119 feet to 92.