MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have seized more than a ton of cocaine from a tanker truck in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco.

The army said Monday that a gamma ray scanner at a highway checkpoint spotted anomalies in the truck’s load.

Inside they found 1,153 packages with a weight of 2,446 pounds (1,109.7 kilograms).

The truck’s driver was arrested. The army said the seizure was made Friday.

Cocaine from South America typically travels to Mexico by boat or on small planes and then is smuggled north to the U.S. border.