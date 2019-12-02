TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Tourism Bureau is promoting 24 mountain-related package tours, in line with its designation of 2020 as the "Year of Mountain Tourism," according to a press release posted on the bureau’s website on Monday (Dec. 2).

The "Year of Mountain Tourism" initiative hopes to attract both domestic and international travelers, to visit Taiwan’s mountains that cover two thirds of the main island. Tourism Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said Taiwan’s mountains offer rich indigenous tribal culture, historic trails, and diverse environments, all of which are world-class resources.

Speaking of the 24 package tours, he said they have been divided into “professional” and “general” routes, so as to cater to the various needs of travelers. The professional routes are either two-or three-day tours, and include experiencing indigenous culture and natural ecology.

The general routes comprise half- and one-day tours, taking in hiking trails, tasting indigenous foods, and relaxing in a hot spring. For more information about the 24 package tours, refer to this site.

Wuling Farm (Taiwan News/George Liao photo)