  1. Home
  2. World

China, Russia launch massive joint gas pipeline

By  Associated Press
2019/12/02 19:13
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping during inaugurating the Power of Siberia pipeline ...
China's President Xi Jinping waves to Russian President Vladimir Putin via a video link from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 2, ...
This general shot shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin via a video link, from the Great Hall of the Peopl...
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak, second right, and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, b...
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak, left, and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak attend a ...
China's President Xi Jinping claps as he listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin via a video link, from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, M...

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping during inaugurating the Power of Siberia pipeline ...

China's President Xi Jinping waves to Russian President Vladimir Putin via a video link from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 2, ...

This general shot shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin via a video link, from the Great Hall of the Peopl...

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak, second right, and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, b...

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak, left, and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak attend a ...

China's President Xi Jinping claps as he listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin via a video link, from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, M...

BEIJING (AP) — China and Russia have launched a gas pipeline that is more than 6,000 kilometers (3,750 miles) long, an outcome of their long-planned energy partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the pipeline — dubbed the “Power of Siberia” — through a joint video conference on Monday.

As Russia’s relationships with Europe and the United States grow more volatile, it is looking to bring its vast natural gas resources to the east.

China is the world’s largest energy consumer and needs new supply sources to meet its domestic demand.

The pipeline bolsters the nations’ ties while China is embroiled in a trade dispute with the U.S. It results from a 2014 deal worth $400 billion between Russian state energy giant Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corp.