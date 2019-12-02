10 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, workers bury utility lines in Paradise, Calif. A new technology being test... FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, workers bury utility lines in Paradise, Calif. A new technology being tested by California utilities, such as Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and Southern California Edison, is aimed at diagnosing problems before they could cause power outages or spark wildfires. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

In this Nov. 17, 2019 photo, Majida holds a photo of her daughter Nadyn Jouny as she attends a 40 day mourning ceremony of her death in a car accident... In this Nov. 17, 2019 photo, Majida holds a photo of her daughter Nadyn Jouny as she attends a 40 day mourning ceremony of her death in a car accident, at their family house in southern Beirut, Lebanon. In death as in life, Jouny -- affectionately called Om Karam, Arabic for “mother of Karam” -- has showcased the struggles of Lebanese women who are battling laws that give religious courts say over many aspects of their lives. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 photo, pictures of the three Finneytown students killed in a stampede at The Who's Dec. 3, 1979 concert, are displayed... In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 photo, pictures of the three Finneytown students killed in a stampede at The Who's Dec. 3, 1979 concert, are displayed in a memorial cabinet along with other mementoes at the Finneytown High School secondary campus in Finneytown, Ohio. Tragedy four decades ago linked the British rock band to the small suburban city in Ohio. In recent years, members of the community and the band have bonded through a project to memorialize the teens. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, photo, attorney Adam Slater, left, listens during an interview as his client Ramon Mercado, right, recalls childhood c... In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, photo, attorney Adam Slater, left, listens during an interview as his client Ramon Mercado, right, recalls childhood clergy sexual abuse, in New York. Slater's firm has seen a new wave of clients accusing the Roman Catholic Church of sexual abuse, after New York state opened its one-year window allowing sex abuse suits with no statute of limitations. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A pro-democracy supporter waves a flag during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Ho... A pro-democracy supporter waves a flag during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, but police fired tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pause in violence that has persisted during the six-month-long movement. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT CHANGES TO SEX-ABUSE LAWS COULD COST CATHOLIC CHURCH

The Associated Press finds that a wave of new laws in 15 states could result in at least 5,000 new cases against the church and more than $4 billion in payouts.

2. IMPEACHMENT INVITATION REJECTED

The White House has declared it will not participate in the first impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

3. BEIJING PUSHES BACK AGAINST WASHINGTON

China says it will suspend U.S. Navy visits to Hong Kong and sanction pro-democracy non-governmental organizations in retaliation for U.S. legislation supporting human rights in the semi-autonomous territory.

4. FOREST FIRE DANGER SPARKS INNOVATION

A new technology being tested by California utilities is aimed at diagnosing problems before they can cause power outages or spark wildfires.

5. CHINA’S COMPLICATED ENVIRONMENTAL RECORD

It’s the top emitter of greenhouse gases and burns about half the coal used globally each year. But it’s also the leading market for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles, and manufactures most of the world’s solar cells.

6. A CONCERT THAT TURNED TRAGIC, 40 YEARS LATER

Eleven people were killed in a frantic stampede of people trying to get into The Who’s Dec. 3, 1979, Cincinnati concert. Three were teens from Finneytown, Ohio. Neither the city nor the band have forgotten.

7. A CHALLENGING DANCE FOR A VISA

Ballroom dance studio owners say the immigration clampdown has made it even more difficult to find qualified instructors, and it’s hurting their businesses.

8. CAPTURING HISTORY BEFORE IT’S GONE

A group of U.S.-based scientists are rushing to document ancient indigenous sites along Puerto Rico’s coastline that date back a couple thousand years and are threatened by rising sea levels.

9. LEBANESE WOMEN PUSH BACK AGAINST RELIGIOUS LAWS

Lebanon’s many religious sects mean it has 15 sets of laws over such things as rules for marriage, divorce and child custody. Critics say it discriminates against women of all faiths, and recent protests have given them a platform.

10. MEASLES OUTBREAK DEVASTATES SAMOA

Most of the 53 people who have died during the epidemic on the South Pacific island have been babies and young infants, including 23 children aged less than 1 and 25 children aged between 1 and 4.