Icicles on Hehuanshan. (Photo by member of the public) Icicles on Hehuanshan. (Photo by member of the public)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a cold air mass blasts into Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that snowfall is likely on mountains over 3,000 meters in elevation, including Hehuanshan and Yushan, by Thursday (Dec. 5) at the soonest.

The CWB said that a combination of the continental cold air mass blowing in from the north and moisture from the periphery of Typhoon Kammuri (北冕) will likely create the right conditions for snowfall on mountains over 3,000 meters in elevation by Thursday or Friday (Dec. 6). The CWB predicts that Hehuanshan and Yushan are the two peaks most likely to see snow over this period.

As of 4 a.m. this morning (Dec. 2), the lowest temperature recorded on Hehuanshan this winter was 1.6 degrees Celsius. Dripping water on the mountain crystalized into long icicles overnight, and grass, tree branches, and leaves were all covered in a layer of crystal clear ice.



Icicles spotted on Hehuanshan. (Photo submitted by member of the public)

The Puli Public Works section of the Directorate General of Highway said that in response to the possibility of the early arrival of snow this week, it is carrying out training for snow removal personnel and readying snowplows. These and other types of snow removal equipment are being stationed on Hehuanshan and kept on standby in advance of any snowfall.

If tourists plan to drive to the mountains to enjoy the snow, they are advised to bring snow chains for their tires and first familiarize themselves with the methods of mounting and removing them. Snow season on Hehuanshan normally runs from around New Year's Day through the end of February.

If early snow occurs and ice forms on the roads, traffic controls could be implemented at any time. In order to ensure the safety of people and vehicles, traffic controls will be in place on Provincial Highway 14 from Cuifeng to Dayuling (the 18- to 41.5-kilometer marks) at night.