Taiwan, US workshop looks at e-waste disposal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s experience of resource recycling and e-waste management was shared at the 2019 International E-waste Management Network Workshop, taking place from Monday (Dec. 2) to Wednesday in Bangkok.

Organized by Taiwan Environmental Protection Administration (Taiwan EPA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), CNA reported the two countries are intent on promoting an “International Environmental Partnership” initiative.

More than 50 experts and scholars from nine counties are attending this year’s workshop. They will share their countries’ experience of e-waste management and resource recycling, in addition to innovative technologies in related fields.

Taiwan EPA Recycling Fund Management Board Executive Secretary Yen Hsu-ming (顏旭明), who is leading Taiwan’s delegation to the workshop, said the country's resource recycling system is internationally recognized, according to CNA. He added that Taiwan is also an international leader in electronic waste disposal.

Taiwan’s delegation includes employees from eight companies that have leading technologies in recycling, Yen said. He added that he hoped the companies would get opportunities to expand their businesses in Southeast Asia through the workshop, CNA reported.

Justin J. Harris, Senior Program Manger, Asia-Pacific, U.S. EPA, said that Taiwan and the U.S. have been working together for more than two decades. He said the purpose of the International Environmental Partnership initiative is to strength the e-waste management networking, environmental education, and marine waste disposal.