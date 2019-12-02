TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An exhibition featuring the signature works of internationally renowned graphic designer and typographer Wolfgang Weingart is taking place in Taipei until Jan. 9, 2020.

Wolfgang Weingart is known as the father of New Wave, or Swiss Punk, typography. His creativity and persistence have inspired tens of thousands of designers.

His book "My Way to Typography" was first published in 2000, and the Chinese version was launched last month after two years of preparation. The new exhibition, titled "New Wave" like the Chinese translation whose release it marks, focuses on the history of Weingart's active involvement in typography from 1970 to 1990 and reveals more of the ethos of the master of typography.

The curator and the director of InFormat Design Curating company, Wang Yao-pang (王耀邦), stated that Weingart's admirable qualities are his capacity for independent thinking and self-learning. He said Weingart had taught him that only by knowing the essence of everything can one break the rules and think outside of the box.

The exhibition venues are Neihu District's Winsing Art Place and Zhongshang District's Sun Sun Museum. The former is showcasing 12 large-scale signature works that Weingart created in 1970, and the latter is exhibiting documents related to his design process.

Exhibition information. (Courtesy of InFormat Design Curating)



Exhibition photo. (Courtesy of InFormat Design Curating)

Exhibition photo. (Courtesy of InFormat Design Curating)



Exhibition photo. (Courtesy of InFormat Design Curating)