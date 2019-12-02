Pro-democracy supporters pause during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Hong Kong'... Pro-democracy supporters pause during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, but police fired tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pause in violence that has persisted during the six-month-long movement. Card reads "All citizen boycott, Advertising Industry" (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A pro-democracy supporter holds up a card which reads "Five Demands, Not one less" during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, ... A pro-democracy supporter holds up a card which reads "Five Demands, Not one less" during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, but police fired tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pause in violence that has persisted during the six-month-long movement. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

An anti-government supporter holds up a card which reads "Advertising Industry joins all citizens three boycotts" during a rally by the advertising in... An anti-government supporter holds up a card which reads "Advertising Industry joins all citizens three boycotts" during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Several hundred people who work in advertising in Hong Kong say they will strike this week to support the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

HONG KONG (AP) — Several hundred people who work in advertising in Hong Kong say they will strike this week to support the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The advertising workers not going to their jobs this week rallied in a public square in the central business district Monday.

Some held up signs with protest slogans as they sat on the ground listening to a series of speakers.

Hong Kong has seen almost nonstop protests for six months demanding democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force at the demonstrations.

Riot officers fired tear gas and pepper-spray balls in clashes with protesters Sunday night.