Advertising workers strike to support Hong Kong protests

By  Associated Press
2019/12/02 14:58
Pro-democracy supporters hold up cards which read "Five Demands, Not one less" during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong Monday, Dec. 2,...
An anti-government supporter holds up banners during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Several hundred people ...
An anti-government supporter holds up a card which reads "Advertising Industry joins all citizens three boycotts" during a rally by the advertising in...
A pro-democracy supporter waves a flag during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Ho...
A pro-democracy supporter holds up a card which reads "Five Demands, Not one less" during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, ...
A pro-democracy supporter waves a flag during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Ho...
Pro-democracy supporters pause during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Hong Kong'...

HONG KONG (AP) — Several hundred people who work in advertising in Hong Kong say they will strike this week to support the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The advertising workers not going to their jobs this week rallied in a public square in the central business district Monday.

Some held up signs with protest slogans as they sat on the ground listening to a series of speakers.

Hong Kong has seen almost nonstop protests for six months demanding democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force at the demonstrations.

Riot officers fired tear gas and pepper-spray balls in clashes with protesters Sunday night.