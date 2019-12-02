Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five.

The top four teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank were unchanged, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

The Buckeyes gained on LSU after their blowout victory at Michigan, receiving 19 first-place votes. The Tigers had 40, down 10 from last week. Clemson received three first-place votes.

Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor.

The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015.

The week before the Tide’s run started it had been seventh, and it had been as low as 12th earlier that season. Alabama passed the old record for consecutive top-five appearances of 55 by Miami (Oct. 8, 2000-Oct. 26, 2003) last season.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi fired football coach Matt Luke on Sunday, three days after his third non-winning season ended with an excruciating rivalry game loss.

Athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement the decision to change coaches was made after evaluating the trajectory of the program and not seeing see enough “momentum on the field.”

“While improvements were evident in certain aspects of the program, we are judged ultimately by our record, and, unfortunately, we did not meet the standard of success that we expect from our program,” Carter said.

Luke, a former Ole Miss offensive lineman and assistant coach, was elevated to interim head coach about two weeks before preseason practice started in 2017 when Mississippi fired Hugh Freeze.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Greg Schiano is coming back to Rutgers.

Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday that the university and Schiano reached a contract agreement a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former coach fell apart.

“The next great chapter for Rutgers Football is about to begin,” Hobbs said in a statement.

The contract still must be approved by the schools’ board of governors. It is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the hiring.

Both sides walked away from negotiations and declared the possibility of a reunion dead a week ago. After that news broke, Rutgers officials faced a wave of criticism from boosters, fans and former players.

Schiano was coach at Rutgers from 2001-11. He built a program that was one of the worst in major college football into a consistent winner. The Scarlet Knights went to a bowl game in six of Schiano’s final seven seasons.

PRO FOOTBALL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.

Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.

Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery. Another call to Diulus was made seeking comment on the charge. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Briston and a listed number for her couldn’t be found Saturday. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.

SOCCER

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Germany, France and Portugal have been drawn in the same group at the 2020 European Championship in a tough start for the winners of the last three major tournaments.

The runner-up in Group F, which also features a playoff winner determined next year, will meet the winner of a group containing 2018 World Cup semifinalists England and Croatia.

Croatia went on to lose the final in Moscow to France, which meets 2014 World Cup champion Germany and reigning European champion Portugal in Group F.

The fourth team will be determined by the winner of the playoff path in March featuring Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania in semifinals and a final.

Only the top two teams in each of the six groups are certain to qualify for the round of 16 along with the four top-performing runners-up.

Euro 2020 is being staged across 12 countries.