TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will invest NT$6 billion (US$197 million) in a five-year plan to implement smart transportation infrastructure, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC).

The plan, which will be carried out between 2021 and 2025, was announced by MOTC Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) in a seminar on Monday (Dec. 2). The project is a top priority for the administration of Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Lin said.

It will focus on six areas: smart traffic data analysis and services; road network "smartization"; upgrades to the traditional transportation industry; mobile services; improved service accessibility for the elderly, disadvantaged, and residents of remote areas; and innovative undertakings such as autonomous vehicle and smart motorcycle technologies, reported Liberty Times.

The plan will build on the achievements of a four-year intelligent transportation program kicked off in 2017. Under the initiative, Lin emphasized, Taiwan has earned a place in the arena of self-driving technologies, developed the mobile apps Umaji and Mengo, eased traffic woes in thoroughfares leading to Hsinchu Science Park, and helped improve road safety with smart intersections in Taipei, Taoyuan, Tainan, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.

For remote areas in eastern Taiwan, including Hualien and Taitung Counties, transportation coverage will be boosted to 92.1 percent from the current 69.9 percent, according to the report.