TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to the arrival of the first cold air mass of the winter, much of Taiwan could see the mercury plunge to 12 degrees Celsius tonight (Dec. 2).

As a continental cold air mass continues to descend southward into Taiwan today, temperatures will become colder and colder. During the day, highs will only reaching between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan. Taichung, Tainan, and eastern Taiwan will see highs ranging between 21 and 23 degrees, while only Kaohsiung and Pingtung will continue to see balmy highs of between 26 and 27 degrees.

The Central Weather Bureau predicts that from late this evening to early tomorrow morning, the power of the cold air blast will be at its peak and the mercury could dip down to 12 or 13 degrees in Tainan and areas north, as well as Yilan. The rest of Taiwan may only see the temperature rise to 14 or 15 degrees.

In terms of precipitation, sporadic rain is likely in northern and eastern Taiwan during the day today. As moisture decreases in the afternoon, the probability of rainfall will diminish in northern Taiwan, while eastern Taiwan could see scattered showers, and the rest of the country will see partly cloudy to sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Due to the strong northeast winds, gusts of between 8 and 10 on the Beaufort Scale will be seen across Taiwan proper (including Orchid Island and Green Island) and open coastal areas of Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. Miaoli, Yunlin, and coastal areas of Penghu will see strong wind gusts of up to 11 on the Beaufort Scale, while large waves area likely along coastal areas of Taiwan proper.

As for Typhoon Kammuri (北冕), the CWB reports that as of 2 a.m. this morning, it was located 1,240 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi. The CWB said that it is continuing to move towards the Philippines and will not have a direct impact on Taiwan's weather, other than large waves along the coast of eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, and Matsu.



CWB satellite map showing Typhoon Kammuri.