TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven workers fell into the frigid waters off of New Taipei City after the caisson they were standing on submerged, with three Thai nationals losing their lives on Sunday (Dec. 1).

On Sunday afternoon, seven workers were laying caissons for a natural gas terminal construction project run by State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp., Taiwan (中油) in Taipei Port. At around 4:40 p.m., seven workers, including six Thai and one Taiwanese, were standing on a caisson as it was lowered into place, when it unexpectedly sank below sea level, sending the men plunging into the frigid waters, according to a National Fire Agency press release.

Hearing the workers' calls for help, crew members on a nearby tugboat tossed life preservers and many quickly grabbed on. However, even though they were wearing life jackets and despite the life preservers, many were sucked under by a vortex formed by the sinking caisson, reported UDN.



(National Fire Agency photo)

The tugboat crew was eventually able to rescue the seven workers and brought them to shore. When fire department paramedics arrived on the scene, three of the Thai men were not showing any vital signs and were immediately rushed to Mackay Memorial Hospital and Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

Unfortunately, doctors were unable to resuscitate them and all three were declared dead, according to the press release. The three other Thai workers suffered hypothermia and are still in the hospital receiving treatment.

The Taiwanese worker did not suffer any serious injuries from the incident and was discharged from the hospital after receiving medical treatment.



(National Fire Agency photo)

According to a preliminary investigation by the New Taipei District Prosecutor's Office, the caisson's roof had been damaged when the tugboat had previously towed it into a temporary storage area. The Keelung Harbor Police Department has informed the contractor Pan Asia (泛亞公司), that it's preliminary assessment is that the depth of the seabed had been underestimated, causing it to sink below sea level and plunge the workers into the sea, reported Liberty Times.

The Keelung Harbor Police Department said that it will invite professional teams to measure the depth of the seabed and investigate the exact cause of the accident. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Thailand Trade and Economic Office of the deaths of the Thai workers and expressed the government's sympathy and willingness to assist, reported CNA.