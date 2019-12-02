National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|300
|117
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|257
|188
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|204
|280
|Miami
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|163
|346
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|265
|249
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|276
|234
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|261
|257
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|209
|264
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|406
|219
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|236
|225
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|246
|272
|Cincinnati
|1
|11
|0
|.083
|179
|298
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|308
|256
|Oakland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|284
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|224
|218
|Denver
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|175
|217
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|310
|236
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|243
|247
|Washington
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|144
|269
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|230
|339
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|298
|248
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|259
|291
|Tampa Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|312
|335
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|260
|323
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|289
|255
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|289
|205
|Chicago
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|212
|208
|Detroit
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|280
|315
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|349
|183
|Seattle
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|292
|263
|L.A. Rams
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|249
|243
|Arizona
|3
|7
|1
|.318
|248
|317
y-clinched division
___
|Thursday's Games
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6
Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.