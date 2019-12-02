National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|300
|117
|5-0-0
|5-1-0
|6-1-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|257
|188
|4-2-0
|5-1-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|198
|258
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|1-6-0
|3-1-0
|0-4-0
|Miami
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|163
|346
|1-5-0
|1-4-0
|2-7-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|265
|249
|4-1-0
|3-3-0
|6-2-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|226
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|5-5-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|Tennessee
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|245
|217
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|209
|264
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-4-0
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|406
|219
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|6-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|216
|212
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|233
|252
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|5-3-0
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|11
|0
|.000
|157
|292
|0-5-0
|0-6-0
|0-7-0
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|308
|256
|2-3-0
|5-1-0
|5-3-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|Oakland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|284
|5-1-0
|1-4-0
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|224
|218
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-6-0
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|Denver
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|175
|217
|2-3-0
|1-5-0
|3-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|310
|236
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|5-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|243
|247
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-5-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|144
|269
|1-5-0
|1-4-0
|1-6-0
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|230
|339
|1-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-7-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|298
|248
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|8-2-0
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|259
|291
|2-3-0
|3-3-0
|2-6-0
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|312
|335
|1-4-0
|3-3-0
|4-6-0
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|260
|323
|1-5-0
|2-4-0
|3-6-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|289
|255
|5-1-0
|4-2-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|289
|205
|5-0-0
|3-3-0
|6-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Chicago
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|212
|208
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|5-4-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Detroit
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|280
|315
|2-4-0
|1-4-1
|2-6-1
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|349
|183
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Seattle
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|292
|263
|3-2-0
|6-0-0
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|249
|243
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|7
|1
|.318
|248
|317
|1-3-1
|2-4-0
|2-6-1
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
y-clinched division
|Thursday's Games
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.