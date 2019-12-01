Residents stand in front of a home riddled with bullet holes after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, in Villa ... Residents stand in front of a home riddled with bullet holes after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, in Villa Union, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. At least 14 people were killed, four of them police officers, after an armed group in a convoy of trucks stormed the town, in Coahuila state, prompting security forces to intervene, state Gov. Miguel Riquelme Solis said. (AP Photo/Gerardo Sanchez)

Coahuila state Governor Miguel Riquelme Solis looks at a police vehicle shot during a gunbattle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel g... Coahuila state Governor Miguel Riquelme Solis looks at a police vehicle shot during a gunbattle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen in Villa Union, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Riquelme said that at least 14 people were killed, four of them police officers, and that several municipal workers were missing after an armed group in a convoy of trucks stormed the town, in Coahuila state, prompting security forces to intervene. (AP Photo/Gerardo Sanchez)

A damaged pick up is on a street of Villa Union, Mexico, after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen on Saturday, N... A damaged pick up is on a street of Villa Union, Mexico, after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. At least 14 people were killed, four of them police officers, after an armed group in a convoy of trucks stormed the town, in Coahuila state, prompting security forces to intervene, state Gov. Miguel Riquelme Solis said. (AP Photo/Gerardo Sanchez)

A damaged pick up is on the streets after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, in Villa Union, Mexico, Saturday, ... A damaged pick up is on the streets after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, in Villa Union, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. At least 14 people were killed, four of them police officers, after an armed group in a convoy of trucks stormed the town, in Coahuila state, prompting security forces to intervene, state Gov. Miguel Riquelme Solis said. (AP Photo/Gerardo Sanchez)

The City Hall of Villa Union is riddled with bullet holes after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, Saturday, No... The City Hall of Villa Union is riddled with bullet holes after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. At least 14 people were killed, four of them police officers, after an armed group in a convoy of trucks stormed the town, in Coahuila state, prompting security forces to intervene, state Gov. Miguel Riquelme Solis said. (AP Photo/Gerardo Sanchez)

A damaged pick up marked with the initials C.D.N., that in Spanish stand for Cartel of the Northeast, is on the streets after a gun battle between Mex... A damaged pick up marked with the initials C.D.N., that in Spanish stand for Cartel of the Northeast, is on the streets after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, in Villa Union, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. At least 14 people were killed, four of them police officers, after an armed group in a convoy of trucks stormed the town, in Coahuila state, prompting security forces to intervene, state Gov. Miguel Riquelme Solis said. (AP Photo/Gerardo Sanchez)

A wall of the room of a home is riddled with bullet holes after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, in Villa Uni... A wall of the room of a home is riddled with bullet holes after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, in Villa Union, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. At least 14 people were killed, four of them police officers, after an armed group in a convoy of trucks stormed the town, in Coahuila state, prompting security forces to intervene, state Gov. Miguel Riquelme Solis said. (AP Photo/Gerardo Sanchez)

The City Hall of Villa Union is riddled with bullet holes after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, Saturday, No... The City Hall of Villa Union is riddled with bullet holes after a gun battle between Mexican security forces and suspected cartel gunmen, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. At least 14 people were killed, four of them police officers, after an armed group in a convoy of trucks stormed the town, in Coahuila state, prompting security forces to intervene, state Gov. Miguel Riquelme Solis said. (AP Photo/Gerardo Sanchez)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say security forces have killed seven more members of the gang that attacked a town near the U.S. border, bringing the death toll to at least 21.

The Coahuila state government says lawmen are still chasing remnants of the presumed cartel force that attacked the town of Villa Union on Saturday. The governor reported at least 14 people had died by that afternoon, four of them police officers.

He also said then that several municipal workers were missing. It’s not clear if they have been located.

The government says the gang mounted an hour-long battle with security forces before fleeing along paths into rugged terrain.

The town is about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the site of a 2011 cartel massacre in officials say 70 died.