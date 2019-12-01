Three migrant workers died while four another suffering from no life-threatening injuries in an accident at seas off New Taipei's Bali District on Sunday, firefighters said.



The seven migrant workers fell into the sea for unknown reasons from a working platform of a natural gas terminal construction project in Taipei Port around 4:40 p.m., according to a National Fire Agency press release.



The local fire department responded to a report on 5:35 p.m., and immediately sent rescuers to retrieve them from the sea, it noted.



The three were pronounced dead after being rushed to two nearby hospitals for emergency treatments, according to the hospitals.